The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center announced Wednesday its upcoming Ta-Ke leadership talk on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The leadership talk is titled “Together We Can,” led by Stanford Carr, of Stanford Carr Development.

The Ta-Ke (which means bamboo in Japanese) series features outstanding leaders in our community sharing their insights on modern day society, current issues we are collectively facing, and how through the lens of the Nisei Values, we can get past today’s obstacles for a brighter tomorrow as we resume our daily lives after months of social distancing.

Building communities with a foundation of family, sense of place and respect for the land, Stanford Carr is responsible for building some of Hawaii’s most well known residential and affordable housing communities. Born in Kula, Carr will share his insights on the current housing climate and what effects the Covid-19 pandemic will have on the industry.

In Japan’s bygone years, people were told to run for safety into bamboo groves in the event of an earthquake because the bamboo’s strong root structure would hold the Earth together. Perhaps in today’s societal and political atmosphere it is more important than ever to seek inspiration in that which holds the Earth together, that which holds us together. The Nisei values of courage, respect, humility, perseverance, resiliency, compassion, obligation and patience offer a perfect template for these discussions.

To register, call the NVMC at 244-NVMC (6862) or visit www.nvmc.org and click “What’s New”.

NVMC’s mission is to ignite the potential in people by inspiring them to find the hero in themselves through the legacy of the Nisei Veterans.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a non-profit organization that aspires to a world where people act selflessly for the greater good. NVMC owns and manages an intergenerational campus on Go For Broke Place in Kahului that serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Pavilion and the NVMC Education Center.