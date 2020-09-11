Lieutenant Governor Josh Green has tested positive for Covid-19, his office has confirmed.

He received his results Friday evening and is isolating safely in a bedroom at his home. Lt. Gov. Green plans to continue his duties from his home as long as he’s feeling well.

According to his office, Lt. Gov. Green reports that he feels fine and plans to update friends and family as he goes through what thousands of Hawaii citizens are experiencing.

Earlier today, we reported that a member of the Lieutenant Governor’s team has tested positive for COVID-19. The office’s 14 employees, including administrative and executive teams and security detail, were to quarantine and get tested upon learning the news involving the positive staff member on Friday morning.

Last Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Green received a routine COVID-19 test prior to his emergency room shift, and the test was negative, according to his office.

Lt. Gov. Green was in close contact with the positive team member. He shared the results of his positive test this evening once they became available.