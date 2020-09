Maui police responded to nine burglaries, 16 vehicle thefts and 10 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 25 percent from the week before when 12 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 166 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported; and there was no percent change in vehicle break-ins from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

9 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Friday, Sept. 4, 7:59 a.m.: 400 block of Kaupakalua Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kahului:

Sunday, Aug. 30, 6:46 p.m.: 330 Hoʻohana St., Kahului at PSAV. Non-residential, forced entry.

Monday, Aug. 31, 6:02 a.m.: 369 Lehuakona St., Kahului at Business Professional Meters. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7:32 a.m.: 2700 block of Kauhale St., Kīhei. Residential, forced entry.

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2:18 p.m.: 115 E Lipoa St., Kīhei at Kīhei Maui Self Storage. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, Sept. 4, 11:29 a.m.: 177 Halekūʻai St., Kīhei at Avic RAC. Non-residential, forced entry.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 8:00 a.m.: 115 E Līpoa St., Kīhei. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kula:

Sunday, Aug. 30, 12:11 p.m.: 35 ʻŌhiʻa Kū St., Kula. Non-residential, forced entry.

Napili:

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 4:05 p.m.: 100 block of Hui Rd. F, Nāpili. Residential, forced entry.

16 Vehicle Thefts

Kapalua:

Sunday, Aug. 30, 12:25 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Honda, grey.

Sunday, Aug. 30, 4:53 p.m.: 6501 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Kapalua at Mokuleia beach. Ford, grey.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 11:48 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Kapalua at Honolua Bay. Toyota, blue.

Kahului:

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:59 a.m.: 65 School St., Kahului at Hale Mahaolu Kahului Lānaʻi. Jeep, blue.

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8:42 a.m.: 200 block of Molehulehu St., Kahului. Jeep, white.

Friday, Sept. 4, 4:53 p.m.: Wahinepio Ave., Kahului at Keopuolani Park. Ford, white.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8:32 p.m.: 2100 block of Awihi Pl., Kīhei. Jeep, white.

Lahaina:

Saturday, Sept. 5, 10:39 a.m.: 11087 Honoapi’ilani Hwy., Lahaina at Lahaina Pali Trail. Jeep, silver.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 11:04 a.m.: 11087 Honoapi’ilani Hwy., Lahaina at Lahaina Pali Trail. Honda, white.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 11:32 a.m.: 11800 block of Honoapi’ilani Hwy., Lahaina. Toyota, tan.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 3:27 p.m.: 342 Keawe St., Lahaina at Walgreens Lahaina. Ford, red.

Waihe’e:

Sunday, Aug. 30, 5:32 p.m.: 14100 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe at Ohai Trail. Jeep, black.

Sunday, Aug. 30, 6:00 p.m.: 14100 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe at Ohai Trail. Honda, white.

Wailea:

Saturday, Sept. 5, 12:21 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd., Wailea. Chevy, red.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Aug. 30, 5:09 a.m.: Alahele Pl. / Kalama Park Rd., Wailuku. Cadillac, gold.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 5:39 p.m.: 2000 block of Waikahe Pl., Wailuku. Toyota, green.

10 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:33 a.m.: 1000 block of Kauhikoa Rd., Haʻikū. Kymco, unknown.

Kapalua:

Sunday, Aug. 30, 1:26 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Ford, grey.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.: 2300 block of S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. Honda, black.

Sunday, Aug. 30, 8:43 p.m.: 1000 block of S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. Jeep, black.

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 10:12 p.m.: 2100 block of Hua Pl., Kīhei. Kia, white.

Lahaina:

Monday, Aug. 31, 11:32 a.m.: 900 block of Limahana Pl., Lahaina. Harley Davidson, white/grey.

Māʻalaea:

Friday, Sept. 4, 11:32 a.m.: 20 Hauoli St., Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Mermaid. Dodge, grey.

Waiehu:

Thursday, Sept. 3, 8:02 a.m.: Kaʻae Rd. / Waiehu Beach Rd., Waiehu. Toyota, green.

Wailuku: