West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. Light east wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

