September is designated by the state as National Preparedness Month, and residents are encouraged to prepare and build a plan to mitigate potential disasters. This year alone the state of Hawai’i encountered numerous challenges including responding to COVID-19, hurricanes and wildfires.

The theme for National Preparedness Month 2020 is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today,” promoting ‘ohana and community disaster planning for the rest of the year.

Hurricane season began in June and continues through Nov. 30.

“Our recent near-miss with Hurricane Douglas perfectly illustrates the need for preparedness,” said Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency Administrator, Luke Meyers. “Had it been a direct hit, the devastation to our islands would have been catastrophic.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency used the first two weeks of the month to encourage residents to make a plan and build an emergency kit. The next two weeks are focused on preparing for disasters and teaching youth about preparedness.

Week 1 September 1-5: Make a Plan: Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan every year.

Week 2 September 6-12: Build a Kit: HI-EMA would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, hand sanitizer, face masks, and other supplies. And don’t forget supplies for your pet.

Week 3 September 13-19: Prepare for disasters: Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your ‘ohana. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards. Act quickly if you receive a local warning or alert. Continue to wash your hands, wear your masks, and watch your distance.

Week 4 September 20-26: Teach Youth About Preparedness: Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.