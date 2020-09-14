The University of Hawaiʻi four-year campuses were featured in U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges rankings.

U.S. News and World Report rated 1,452 eligible universities from approximately 2,700 four-year institutions nationwide on 17 measures of academic quality. The 2021 rankings were released Sept. 14.

UH Mānoa ranked No. 83 as a top US public school, No. 159 as a best value school, No. 170 overall in the US and No. 154 in social mobility, which measures how well schools graduated students who were federal Pell Grant recipients. The Shidler College of Business is No. 116 among the best undergraduate business programs, the College of Engineering is the country’s No. 145 best undergraduate engineering program, and the Information and Computer Sciences Department ranked as the No. 171 best undergraduate computer science program.

UH Hilo ranked No. 80 in social mobility, No. 154–209 as a top US public school and No. 298–389 overall in the US. In the 2020 U.S. News and World Report rankings, UH Hilo was named as the nation’s most ethnically diverse campus.

UH West Oʻahu ranked No. 3 among top U.S. public schools in the West and No. 16 among best regional colleges in the West. In addition, UH West Oʻahu is the No. 7 best college for veterans and No. 23 in top performers for social mobility.

UH Mānoa and UH Hilo were included in the national universities category, which featured institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, master’s and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research or award professional practice doctorates. UH West Oʻahu was placed in the regional colleges in the West category, which includes schools that focus on undergraduate education and grant fewer than 50 percent of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

Other rankings

UH Mānoa also received these notable rankings: UH Mānoa in top 1 percent of worldwide universities by the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings; Top 2 percent internationally by the 2021 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking; and “Golden” international ranking by the 2020 Round University Ranking World University Rankings.