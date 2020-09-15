September 15, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 15, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 15, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
:
South Side
:
North Shore
:
Central Maui
:
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
:
Kaunakakai
:
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov