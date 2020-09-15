September 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 5:29PM HST by NWS

West Side

South Side

North Shore

Central Maui

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Kaunakakai

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

