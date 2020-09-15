By Wendy Osher

Two residents of the Roselani Place assisted living community on Maui who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have since passed away.

The facility is awaiting the coroner’s report in both cases to determine if the deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to Karl Drucks with Paradigm Senior Living, the management company for Roselani Place Senior Living.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases at Roselani Place is now 52–including 28 staff and 24 residents. The updated case count comes following routine testing. Drucks notes that of the 52 total cases reported to date, only 13 are currently active–and all of the active cases are residents.

This week, there were three current residents who tested positive a second time. All three remain in isolation.

Under the direction of the Maui District Health Office, Roselani Place was directed to now test staff every three days starting Sept. 17, given there are no active staff cases. This may change, depending on future test results, according to Drucks

“Some uplifting news to note, in our battle against this horrible pandemic we had 39 people come off isolation; 28 staff and 11 residents. This bodes well and will definitely assist in our ability to continue providing quality care to our residents. All 11 residents released from isolation continue to remain in their apartments to help contain the spread,” said Drucks. “We appreciate the community’s understanding about the continued policy to restrict visitors into the community.”

As of the current week’s testing, the facility reports a positivity rate is 5.45% (or six positive out of a total 110 tested).

According to management, there was a mis-count in last week’s reported numbers. Instead of 47 cases, there were 49 during last week’s count released on Sept. 7.