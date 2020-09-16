Maui United Way’s 8th Annual Tools for School Drive with sponsorship from HMSA and Pacific Media Group took a different approach to address the emerging needs of keiki in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of sponsors, donors and supporters, the supply kits included face masks, hand sanitizer spray and antibacterial soap.

“Although the Maui community is hurting right now, those who were able to give definitely stepped up and the donors can’t be thanked enough,” said Maui United Way President Nicholas Winfrey. Even though our keiki are distant learning right now, more than 600 were equipped with supply kits and there are additional supplies to support families in-need when they are able to return to school.

Kamahaʻo Akana of Kamehameha Maui and Emma Khin of Maui Waena served as the new student coordinators this year. They devoted many hours going out in the community and advocating for their schoolmates in-need. Kamahaʻo said, “We are so humbled that our first year has been such a successful one. Mahalo nui loa to all the aunties and uncles for all the kōkua.”

Drop-off locations were held at HMSA, Wailuku Federal Credit Union, Abbey Carpet of Maui, Ceramic Tile Plus and all open American Savings Bank locations. HMSA continued their support with a generous donation of $2,000 and Kiwanis Club of Kahului donated $1,000 that was used to purchase the hand sanitizer spray. Target Maui supported the drive by providing a discount for all purchased items which enabled funds to stretch further.

Makana Nunes, Community Impact Coordinator for Maui United Way said, “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our community. Our keiki need us. It is amazing to see our Maui businesses and families come together and give in this time of great need.”

Maui United Way supports 39 health and human service programs in Maui County, with more than 300 businesses contributing to their annual campaign.

Maui United Way depends on the continued support of local businesses and community members to address Maui’s most vital needs.