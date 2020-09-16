Aliʻi Kula Lavender Farm in Kula on Maui announced it will be open for two more weekends before it transitions to a temporary closure starting on Oct. 1, 2020. Starting next month, the farm will be closed to visitors until further notice.

The online store will remain open, offing many products that support local vendors and artisans.

The upcountry destination opened its farm gates to the public in 2002. Visitors and kamaʻāina alike have enjoyed the sprawling lavender fields, citrus grove, flower gardens and Native Hawaiian plants that fill this 13.5 acre Kula farm.

In March 2020, Aliʻi Kula Lavender closed to the public due to the government issued stay-at-home guidelines, but continued to offer online shopping and curbside pick up for essential items such as lavender hand soaps and household cleaners when these items were not readily available in the community.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In July 2020, the farm opened again with safety modifications in place and limited hours.

Although the drop in tourism has greatly impacted the operation, farm operators report it appreciated the support of the kamaʻāina community who visit the gardens and patronize the gift shop and online store. Presently the farm hours are Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are two weekends remaining to visit, and the Maui community is invited to enjoy the fresh air and autumn flowers.