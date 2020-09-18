What’s happening in the Maui Real Estate market?

Every single industry on Maui is feeling the effects of COVID-19, with the mandatory 14 day quarantine, Stay at Home Orders and the limits in social gatherings. In the Maui real estate industry, it is no different, and the changes have been very interesting to watch.

Most notably, August 2020, was the first month since March 2020, where the numbers of properties placed in escrow and the number of properties recorded exceeded the totals from that same month a year ago. 254 properties (of all types) were placed in escrow vs. 206 (Aug 2019); 248 properties recorded vs. 236 last August 2019.

Since March 2020, Home sales vs Condo sales have changed, rather significantly in a short time. With the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those traveling to Hawaii, this has affected investors/second homeowners because of the inability to bring in revenue from rental income. Back in March, home sales accounted for 36% of the transactions vs. 59% for condos. For August 2020 YTD, home sales now account for 40% of the transactions vs. 54% for condos.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For homes on Maui, there was an 11% drop in recorded sales vs. August 2019 YTD and every district on Maui fell vs. 2019. However, Wailuku and Sprecksville/Pāʻia/Kūʻau are the only areas, where home sales increased (10% and 22%, respectively)

For condos on Maui, there was a total 24% drop in recorded sales vs August 2019 YTD, but in Kahului, Māʻalaea, Kāʻanapali and Lahaina, recordings all rose. (5%, 50%, 27% and 46%, respectively)

**This information is presented for informational purposes only. It is not our intention to provide any legal, financial or business advice. For specific information, please consult a qualified advisor.