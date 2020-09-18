By Wendy Osher

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland for 2020, according to a tournament announcement.

For the first time ever, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and schedule changes announced by the NCAA, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational is planning to relocate to Asheville, North Carolina this year.

Games will be played at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, operating under the guidance of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for mass gatherings.

Tournament dates will be announced in the near future.

Maui Councilmember Riki Hokama, chair of the Council’s Healthy Families and Communities Committee which oversees the Department of Parks and Recreation, received confirmation earlier today from tournament owner KemperLesnik that this year’s edition will not take place on Maui.

“I realize that these are unprecedented times due to the ongoing pandemic, and I understand the very tough decision to relocate this year’s Maui Jim Maui Invitational,” said Hokama.

Hokama said KemperLesnik is committed to continuing to highlight Maui County during telecasts and promotion of the 2020 event.

“KemperLesnik has long been a tremendous partner of the County of Maui, and I support the Maui Invitational as it looks forward to a successful 2020 event and return to Maui in 2021,” said Hokama.

The 37th edition of the nation’s premier early-season Tournament, was scheduled Nov. 23 to 25 at the Lahaina Civic Center in West Maui. This year’s teams include Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

In 2018, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational attracted almost 7,000 visitors and generated $21.99 million in sales statewide. Since the Tournament’s inception in 1984, it has contributed more than $250 million to the local island economy, including more than $80 million in the last five years.

Next year’s 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field is set to feature Oregon, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Butler, Texas A&M, Houston, St. Mary’s and host Chaminade of Honolulu.