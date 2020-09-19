The County of Maui will be surveying parents on the possibility of distance/virtual learning for keiki in its YMCA-partnered youth program.

The County is providing iPads with internet access for educational use, starting at the War Memorial Gym site. Distance learning could expand to other locations based on interest, according to Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

“Supporting our families and keiki during these difficult times remains one of my top priorities in Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “We wanted to offer distance learning as part of this program because we know how much stress working parents – especially our first responders – are under and it may be hard for them to ensure their children are keeping up with their education.”

Openings are still available for children ages 4–12 at all three gym locations. Currently, there is a total of 110 children registered in the program.

The program remains just $10 per week for families, and you do not need a YMCA membership to sign up. Parents can register their children for the program at www.mauiymca.org/day-camps/.

“We want to give a big mahalo to Mayor Victorino and his staff for their continued partnership in providing a safe and enjoyable place for our youth,” said Mike Morris, CEO and President of Maui Family YMCA. “Programs like these are so important for our families and we encourage anyone who is interested to call our office or visit our website to sign up.”

The youth program is funded by CARES Act funds through a public-private partnership with YMCA.

For more information on the program, visit www.MauiYMCA.org or call (808) 242-9007.