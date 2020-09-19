Go Maui, Inc. announced that Mercer “Chubby” Vicens and Wendy Rice Peterson have volunteered to Chair the newly established “Friends of Go Maui” fundraising and support committee.

The goal of the committee is to develop a 2021 fundraising appeal and plan. The short-term goal of the committee is to complete the 2020 budget by raising $3,000.

Go Maui, Inc. is a nonpartisan organization that engages and represents local residents on key initiatives and issues that affect Maui’s quality of life and champions for a cohesive community on Maui.

The organization is focusing its efforts on housing, jobs, water, agriculture, economic opportunity and infrastructure to sustain a strong economy, better paying jobs, a vibrant housing market, better education for children, energy conservation and environmental stewardship.

Go Maui, Inc. is an IRS certified non-profit 501(c) 4 organization registered with the State of Hawaiʻi.

“For quite some time there has been discussion about the need for an organization on Maui to advocate for our local residents, our long-time families.” said President Diane Wakamatsu. “The Friends of Go Maui will assist us in establishing partnerships with businesses, industry stakeholders, and residents to increase awareness of key issues facing Maui. Our goal is for GO Maui, Inc. to continue being a positive, vital force within our community.”

“Go Maui, Inc. is actively seeking to expand our base of supporters. In addition to our advocacy efforts, this will continue to be a focus of our efforts in the coming months.” said Peterson.

“The purpose of Go Maui, Inc. is to promote social welfare. This includes: (1) developing and advocating for legislation, regulations, and government programs to empower local residents to obtain housing, educational opportunities, and employment in a healthy environment and vibrant economy while respecting diverse cultures; and (2) conducting research about and publicizing the positions of elected officials concerning these issues.” said Vicens.

“Go Maui, Inc. does not participate or intervene in any political campaign on behalf of, or in opposition to, any candidate for public office,” said Peterson.