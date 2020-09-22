The weekly Lānaʻi fresh produce distribution event takes place today, Tuesday, Sept. 22, and includes about 400 pounds of hamburger meat to families impacted by COVID-19.

Produce distribution for the general public runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out, in the county parking lot located between the county gym and school cafeteria.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. To maximize social distancing, produce distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting bags placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area. Recipients are asked to wear face masks.

Mayor Michael Victorino expressed his deep appreciation to Kamaka Air owners Jim Petries and John Gravener and their employees Joelle Aoki, Lisa Kaniho, Talia Yabarbo and Kim Kaleo, for volunteering to transport the hamburger meat to Lānaʻi.

Mayor Victorino also thanked Councilmember Riki Hokama, his Executive Assistants Jordan Helle and Jennifer Matsumoto; Kerry Honda of Pine Isle Market; Robbie Sanches of the Department of Public Works; Denise Fernandez of the Lānaʻi Council District Office; Department of Parks and Recreation staff Anela Granito-Wallace and Jarrod Barfield; Maui Police Department Sgt. Geste Ornellas and Lt. Bryan Manlapao; all Lānaʻi farmers; and Pulama Lānaʻi.