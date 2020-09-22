LIVE: Mayor Caldwell discusses the newest Emergency Order for O‘ahu set to go into effect on Thursday following the expiration of the current Amended Second Stay at Home/Work from Home Order.Graphics are available here: https://www.oneoahu.org/reopening-strategy Posted by Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

SPONSORED VIDEO

*Video Courtesy Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell / Facebook Live (9.22.20)

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced his new Emergency Order for O‘ahu set to go into effect on Thursday. This replaces the current Amended Second Stay-at-Home/Work-from-Home Order which is set to expire on Sept. 24.

Governor Ige is expected to sign off on the latest COVID-19 emergency order for Honolulu, which government leaders say is aimed at reducing virus spread and seeks to put O‘ahu on the path to economic recovery.

The framework has four tiers based on the level of community spread, determined by two factors: the number of daily cases reported and the positivity rate. These will be based on seven-day averages over two-or-four-week periods. The order includes a color-coded matrix of which types of businesses are allowed and which remain closed in a particular tier.

At an afternoon news conference Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced many businesses and activities would be allowed to re-open and resume, with restrictions, under Tier 1. (graphic posted below)

The criteria used for loosening restrictions, beginning this Thursday, is an average seven-day daily coronavirus case count of more than 100 cases, and a seven-day daily positivity rate on O‘ahu of more than 5 percent.

The framework includes a mechanism for advancing or retreating to another tier indicated by the metrics. The community cannot advance to the next, less-restrictive tier for at least four consecutive weeks and can only move forward one tier at a time. Conversely the city can skip tiers in moving back.