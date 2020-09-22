Richard Hong

April 3, 1932 – Sept. 14, 2020

There is no service at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hong is survived by his daughter Ricki (Sandra Bogaars) Hong; hānai sons Steven Abe, Robert Guerrero; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements are made by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

George Lincoln

May 23, 1940 – Sept. 11, 2020

He is survived by son Andrew “Andy” (Charmaine) Lincoln of Kailua Kona; daughter Jorgianne “Cookie” (Stanley) Haanio of Kealakekua; brothers Elmo (Sylvia) Lincoln of Waimea; Arthur Lincoln, Jr. of Oahu; sisters Helene Kelly of Oahu; Bernice Auelua of Oahu; Nancietta Ha’alilio of Kealia; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Esther Gorman

July 16, 1951 – Sept. 5, 2020

She is survived by spouse Bruce; son Bob (Elizabeth) Gorman of Newbury Park, California and four grandchildren. Private services will be held.

Robert Deming

May 16, 1934 – Sept. 4, 2020

Robert H. Deming, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Maui, on Sept. 4 with Beverly A. Deming, his wife of 67 years, at his side.

Deming was born, May 16, 1934, in Indianapolis, IN, to Margaret and Herschel Deming. He moved to Denver at age 13, where he met Bev Baker, the love of his life. Deming walked Bev home after school and told her that he would marry her someday. They married at age 19 in 1953 while they were students at the University of Colorado Boulder. “They always believed that they had a split soul,” family said.

Bob received his BA and MA from the CU Boulder Business School and then earned a doctorate in business at Harvard University on a Ford Foundation Fellowship. He had an enormously successful career as an entrepreneur. He founded his first company, DESA Industries, in 1968. He later acquired Toastmaster (a manufacturer of kitchen appliances), and served as its CEO and Chairman for over two decades. Under his leadership, Toastmaster acquired other manufacturers and went public on the NYSE. After Deming retired, he and Bev split their time between their mountain home in Genesee, CO and their beachfront home on Maui. They endowed the Robert H. and Beverly A. Deming Entrepreneurship Center at CU’s Leeds School of Business.

Deming loved the outdoors and had a deep appreciation for the beauty and majesty of nature, which he shared with his family though camping and skiing. Throughout his life, he was an avid hiker, mostly in Colorado but also in Nepal, Switzerland, Thailand, and Peru. Deming and Bev explored the world, visiting almost 40 countries and all seven continents.

Deming was the proud father of four sons, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His son Rob, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his son Steve and his wife Joan; his son Doug and his wife Julia, and his son Bruce and his husband Jeff Byrne; his grandchildren Christine Salyards and her husband John, Charlene Deming and her husband Jeffrey Glenn, Douglas Bader Deming and his wife Elzbieta, Kaylyn Banerjee and her husband Kush, Anna Byrne-Deming and Henry Byrne-Deming; and his great-grandchildren Lukas Salyards, Madisen Salyards, Sabine Banerjee and George Glenn-Deming.

The family is holding a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, family ask that a donation be made to a charity of your choice.

William Aki

Nov. 12, 1930 – Aug. 31, 2020

William is survived by: his children William “Bully” C. Aki, Mary Ann Gray, Laurie Ann Tomas and Ambernette-Rose “Pua” Aki; grandchildren Kalani, Malia, Sanoe, Joshua, Kealohilani Tomas, Bennie-Louis Gray and Isaiah “Kona” Ahina; and great grandchildren Justin, Azsalei, Anaya, Joshua-Keith, Nalani, NaʻAliʻi, Mailana, Imai, Zayda-Rose and Alyssa. He was preceded in death by his wife Vivian “Honeygirl” Aki, a daughter Shyene Aki Vespoli and a great grandson Jayven-William.

Aki was a tour driver for over 20 years at Grayline. His nights were spent on stage as an accomplished singer and musician. Services will be held at a later date.

Mae Kitaoka

May 13, 1951 – Aug. 30, 2020

Mae is survived by her husband, Rodney Kitaoka; daughters, Alyson Kitaoka, Jill (Steven) Ly; sisters, Jessie Cummings, Gail (Gary) Takahashi and Amy Yoshihara. She is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Shizuko Yoshihara; and son, Casey Kitaoka.

Mae was a 1969 graduate of Leilehua High School and then attended the University of Hawaiʻi where she earned her degree in Education. In 1979 she followed her husband, “Mits” to Maui which she came to love. She retired from the County of Maui in 2011 after 26 years of service. In her retirement years Mae enjoyed playing golf and was known for her “classic swing.” “What she really loved was traveling to Vegas and playing her beloved slot machines,” according to family. “We (along with her constant companion, “Sami”) will all miss our sweet Mom but are content in knowing that she has reunited with her son and her parents.”

Private services and burial will be held at a later time.

Salome Bigornia

June 29, 1956 – Aug. 30, 2020