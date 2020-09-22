There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead