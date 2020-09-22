September 22, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 22, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 22, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Looking Ahead
