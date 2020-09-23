Flood Advisory for Maui Until 9 p.m.

September 23, 2020, 7:32 PM HST · Updated September 23, 7:32 PM
PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui in Maui County until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

At 6:02 p.m., radar indicated widespread moderate showers over windward east Maui, with rainfall rates between one and two inches per hour leading to stream rises and ponding of water.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hāliʻimaile, Paʻuwela, Kīpahulu, Keōkea, Makawao, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Wailea, Huelo, Kula and Pukalani.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised not to cross fast flowing or rising water in a vehicle, or on foot and reminds the public, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

