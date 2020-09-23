The Maui Department of Water Supply advises all customers to continue water conservation as drought conditions continue to affect the Hawaiian Islands.

In West Maui, the department reports that water from the Honolua Ditch has been running very low, and plans call for the temporarily shut down the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility this week to maintain water supply for fire protection. The shutdown will remain in effect until weather conditions improve.

West Maui consumers continue to receive domestic water with groundwater wells producing water at full capacity to make up for the loss of surface water supply, estimated at 1 million to 1.5 million gallons per day.

“We thank our customers for all their efforts to conserve water by eliminating all but necessary uses of water,” said Department of Water Supply Director Jeffrey Pearson.

Mandatory Stage 1 water restrictions have been in place since Sept. 8 for West Maui and Upcountry.

Water storage in Upcountry reservoirs is down to nearly 20 percent for the two 50-million-gallon Kahakapao reservoirs. To provide water to Upcountry residents, the department is pumping 1 million to 1.5 million gallons per day from Lower Kula to Upper Kula.

To report a water problem, call 270-7633.