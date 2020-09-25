+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

After almost six months of closure, Frida’s Beach House announced that the Mexican restaurant will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 1. The restaurant will reopen on an adjusted schedule, tentatively opening for four days a week from Thursday through Sunday, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Approximately 40% of the original menu will be offered. “Rest assured, favorites like the Mexican Shrimp Coctel, Ensalada Azteca, Rib Eye Steak Mojo de Ajo, an assortment of tacos, burritos, enchiladas and tostadas, and desserts will all be available,” according to the restaurant.

“We’ve decided it’s time to ‘roll the dice’” said Chef/Owner Mark Ellman. “I can’t wait to see our employees again. And I know our staff has missed each other and we’ve certainly all missed our guests.”

The restaurant’s seating capacity will be reduced from 110 seats to approximately 60 seats, both inside and out. Frida’s is fortunate to have beautiful outdoor seating. Parties will be limited to five guests per table. All restaurant employees will wear masks and gloves; guests will be required to wear masks at all times except when seated at their tables.

“We have a designated sanitation person to continually sanitize tables, restrooms, and surfaces,” said Ellman who expressed excitement that re-opening day has finally arrived. “As much as those of us ‘of a certain age’ might like to retire, it has not been that much fun these last months. I like people and I like working. Work gives life some of its meaning – mine happens to be feeding people and creating an environment of happiness and joy. I wouldn’t know what else to do.”

Named in honor of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, the restaurant is a brilliant jumble of color and texture providing an environment to compliment Ellman’s award-winning Mexican food.