BREAKING: President Trump Tweets That He and First Lady Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

October 1, 2020, 7:12 PM HST · Updated October 1, 7:41 PM
54 Comments
BREAKING:

In a Tweet tonight, President Trump said he and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tweet was posted at 6:54 p.m. HST on Thursday, Oct. 1, and reads:

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Two hours earlier, he had Tweeted that one of his close aides, Hope Hicks, who serves as a counselor to the President had tested positive.

In the Tweet he said: “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

 

