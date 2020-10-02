A radio segment featuring executives and doctors with Maui Health runs Thursdays at 7:19 a.m. on KPOA 93.5 FM. The series provides updates and answers questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week’s guest is Mariah Mossman, RN, Stroke Program Manager at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Mossman discusses answers to the following questions: have visits to the ER gone up or down during the COVID-19 pandemic; is it better to call 911 for an ambulance, or drive yourself if you live close; and what are the acronyms for the signs and symptoms of stroke.

