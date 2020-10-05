US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today announced that Hawai‘i will receive $797,942 in new funding for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness.

These federal funds will go to the Department of Health to develop vaccine distribution plans, determine where the vaccine will be administered, and ensure an adequate number of vaccination providers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Once a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is available, Hawai‘i must be prepared to successfully distribute it to families across our state,” said Sen. Schatz. “These federal funds will ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to quickly and widely administer the vaccine.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new playbook on how to plan and operationalize a vaccination response to COVID-19.Authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, this new funding comes from the US Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

In July, Schatz joined with 27 Senators in calling for Congress to provide at least $5.6 billion in additional federal funding to develop and support COVID-19 vaccine infrastructure.