October 05, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 5, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 5, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
