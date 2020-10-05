There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

