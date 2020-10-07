A project to improve drainage, install new parking lot asphalt and provide ADA-accessible access to a restroom at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park begins on Monday. The park’s driveway and parking lot will be closed during construction from Oct. 12, 2020 through March 2021.

The paved parking lot above the restroom will remain open until late November. The beach and park facilities along with additional parking at adjacent Wahikuli Beach Park will be open throughout the project.

Drainage improvements will use low-impact design best management practices. These include curb cuts and catch basins to direct and intercept stormwater, perforated drain lines to allow stormwater to percolate into the ground and overflow catch basins to capture additional stormwater during heavy rains.

The project consultant is Otomo Engineering Inc., and general contractor is Norrie Construction.

The public is asked to stay outside of the construction area for safety reasons, and the department apologizes for any inconvenience.