Hanaka‘ō‘ō Beach Park Parking Lot Improvements Announced

October 7, 2020, 5:18 AM HST · Updated October 7, 5:18 AM
0 Comments
×

Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park. Photo by Wendy Osher.

A project to improve drainage, install new parking lot asphalt and provide ADA-accessible access to a restroom at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park begins on Monday. The park’s driveway and parking lot will be closed during construction from Oct. 12, 2020 through March 2021.

The paved parking lot above the restroom will remain open until late November. The beach and park facilities along with additional parking at adjacent Wahikuli Beach Park will be open throughout the project.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Drainage improvements will use low-impact design best management practices. These include curb cuts and catch basins to direct and intercept stormwater, perforated drain lines to allow stormwater to percolate into the ground and overflow catch basins to capture additional stormwater during heavy rains.

The project consultant is Otomo Engineering Inc., and general contractor is Norrie Construction.

The public is asked to stay outside of the construction area for safety reasons, and the department apologizes for any inconvenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing