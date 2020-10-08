There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

North Shore

:

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead