October 08, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 8, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 8, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
North Shore
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov