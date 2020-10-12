Hawai‘i’s biggest night in music, the 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, honored musicians and entertainers with 37 awards, pre-show music videos, and 17 pre-recorded performances from across the pae ‘āina and continent.

Josh Tatofi was the fan favorite walking away Favorite Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Island Music Album of the Year, and Hawaiian Single of the Year.

The Female Vocalist of the Year award was presented to Natalie Ai Kamauu, Song of the Year to Kū Ha‘aheo e Ku‘u Hawai‘i by Various Artists from Kuha‘o Maunakea, and Nā Wai ‘Ehā for Group of the Year. Ei Nei won most promising artist of the year.

Congratulations to the nominees, and winners in the following categories:

Album of the Year

Ua Kui A Lawa by Josh Tatofi (Rockwall Records) Josh Tatofi and Kapena De Lima, producers

EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year

Higher by Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)

Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year

Hiki Mai E Ka Lā by Kenneth Makuakāne (Makuakāne Music)

Single of the Year

Desecration by Ekolu (Waiehu Records)

Hawaiian Single of the Year

Melia by Josh Tatofi (Rockwall Records)

Music Video of the Year

Hawai‘i 78 – Song Across Hawai‘i by Mana Maoli Collective (No Label)

Hawaiian Music Video of the Year

Kū Ha‘aheo e Ku‘u Hawai‘i by Various Artists (Kanaeokana)

Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer’s Award)

Cyril’s Mele by Jeff Peterson from Ka Nani O Kī Hō‘alu, The Beauty of Slack Key, Jeff Peterson, composer. (Peterson Productions)

Song of the Year

Kū Ha‘aheo e Ku‘u Hawai‘i by Various Artists from Kuha‘o Maunakea. Hinaleimoana Wong, composter. (Kanaeokana)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Natalie Ai Kamauu for 21°N 158°W. (Keko Records)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Josh Tatofi for Ua Kui A Lawa (Rockwall Records)

Group of the Year

Nā Wai ‘Ehā for Lovely Sunrise (NWE Records)

Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year

Ei Nei for Hui! (Ei Nei)

Alternative Album of the Year

&Bougainvillea by Izik (Zeo Music)

Anthology of the Year

20 Year Anniversary ‘Timeless’ by Ekolu (Waiehu Records) Lukela Keala & Kapena De Lima, Producers

Compilation Album of the Year

Hawaiian Lullaby by Various Artists (Haku Records) Kimié Miner and Imua Garza, Producers

Contemporary Album of the Year

Kū Kia‘i Mauna Together We Rise by Hāwane Rios (Religion Records A&C)

Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year

Feel At Home by Kala‘e Camarillo (No Label)

Hawaiian Music Album of the Year

Lovely Sunrise by Nā Wai ‘Ehā (NEW Records)

Hawaiian Slack Key Album of the Year

Ka Nani O Kī Hō‘alu, The Beauty of Slack Key by Jeff Peterson (Peterson Productions)

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Kuleana by Thomas Iannucci (No Label)

Instrumental Album of the Year

Kauaheahe by Kenneth Makuakāne (Makuakāne Music)

Island Music Album of the Year

Ua Kui A Lawa by Josh Tatofi (Rockwall Records)

Jazz Album of the Year

Renditions by Maggie Herron (Herron Song Records)

Metal Album of the Year

III by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B Album of the Year

S.O.U.L. Songs of Unexpected Life by Kamaka Camarillo (No Label)

Reggae Album of the Year

Sense of Purpose by Maoli (Awong Entertainment)

Religious Album of the Year

Ho‘onani Kākou Iā Ia by Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (No Label)

Rock Album of the Year

Love and Lightning by Lightning Larry Dupio (No Label)

Favorite Entertainer of the Year

Josh Tatofi

ADJUDICATED AWARDS

Hawaiian Language Performance Award

Lovely Sunrise by Nā Wai ‘Ehā (NWE Records)

Haku Mele Award (Composer’s Award)

Nā Pu‘uwai Haokila by Zachary Lum from Kuha‘o Maunakea, Various Artists (Kanaeokana)

General Engineering Award

Kapena De Lima for Island Beyond the Stars by Pena Bu (Bu Roc Records)

Hawaiian Engineering Award

Bob St John for Island Style ‘Ukulele 3 by Various Artists (Neos Productions)

International Album Special Recognition Award

Ka‘apuni by Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)

Graphics Award

Wailani Artates and Kumu Micah Kamohoali‘i for Kalawai‘anui by Amy Hānaiali‘i (Ua Records)

Liner Notes Award

Kalikolihau Paik and Puakea Nogelmeier for Ka Lei Moana by Kūpaoa (Hulu Kūpuna Productions)

The 43rd Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards will rebroadcast on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. on K5 and again on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. on KGMB.