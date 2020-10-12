Son’z Steakhouse and Nick’s Fishmarket are among the wave of locally-owned small businesses working hard to re-open and support the revitalization of Maui’s economy.

Son’z Steakhouse inside Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will welcome back guests on October 15 and Nick’s Fishmarket inside the Fairmont Kea Lani on Nov. 1. Both restaurants have been a part of Maui’s dining scene for more than two decades.

“We need to start creating jobs and opportunities again,” said Aaron Placourakis, owner of both restaurants. “We are invested in our community, so we are working hard to reimagine our restaurants and meet evolving government restrictions and recommendations. Our goal is to help kick-start our economy while providing a safe and joyful atmosphere for everyone to appreciate.”

Both open-air restaurants are implementing new operating procedures and protocols recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to maximize the safety of guests and employees. These include spacing tables to at least six-feet apart, reducing seating capacity by 50%, cloth-face coverings for all employees and guests when they are not seated, temperature checks, prioritizing outdoor seating and frequent sanitation of all spaces.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The desire to dine-in is still strong, so we are practicing an abundance of caution to make sure everyone feels confident they are in a clean dining environment. Our restaurants have been reconfigured to reflect safe socializing and our team is trained on new protocols. The safety of our guests and team has always been and continues to be our number one priority. We are excited and ready,” said Placourakis.

Son’z Steakhouse at Hyatt’s Swan Court will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. with happy hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Diners will receive complimentary parking at the Hyatt.

Nick’s Fishmarket at the Fairmont Kea Lani offers al-fresco dining, and dining under the stars. Nick’s Fishmarket will be open daily from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. with happy hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Diners will receive complimentary parking at Fairmont Kea Lani.

Sarentoʻs on the Beach, another one of Placourakis’ long standing restaurants and a favorite of visitors and kamaʻāina for twenty years, will not be re-opening. The restaurant is located at 2980 South Kihei Road, fronting Keawakapu Beach in South Maui. According to his announcement, “efforts to negotiate agreeable terms on upcoming options was not met; therefore, he decided to opt-out based on current conditions.”

Placourakis is also working to re-open a third restaurant, Manoli’s Pizza Company inside Wailea Village. More details are in the works.