Maui Crime Oct. 4 – 10: Burglaries, Break-ins, TheftsOctober 13, 2020, 8:04 AM HST · Updated October 13, 8:04 AM 5 Comments
Maui police responded to three burglaries, three vehicle thefts and three vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 4 to 10, 2020.
Burglaries decreased 50 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 40 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 57 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported.
Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.
3 Burglaries
Kīhei:
- Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8:59 a.m.: 200 block of Humupea Pl., Kīhei. Residential, forced entry.
Kula:
- Thursday, Oct. 8, 11:14 a.m.: 1-100 ʻAlae Rd., Kula. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
Mauna Loa:
- Friday, Oct. 9, 8:58 a.m.: 40 Mauna Loa Rd., Mauna Loa at Molokaʻi Ranch. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
3 Vehicle Thefts
Kahului:
- Sunday Oct. 4, 2:26 p.m.: 1-100 School St., Kahului. Chrysler, blue.
Wailuku:
- Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10:38 a.m.: 700 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Jack In The Box. Nissan, blue.
- Saturday, Oct. 10, 11:45 a.m.: 310 Hoʻokahi St., Wailuku at Saigon Palace. Toyota, maroon.
3 Vehicle Break-ins
Hāna:
- Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5:03 p.m.: 4200 block of Hāna Hwy., Hāna. Chevy, white.
Kahului:
- Wednesday, Oct. 7, 4:51 a.m.: 777 Maui Veterans Hwy., Kahului at King’s Cathedral. Golf cart, white.
Wailuku:
- Monday, Oct. 5, 11:32 a.m.: 318 N Market St., Wailuku at Wei Wei BBQ. Honda, white.
