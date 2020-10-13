Maui police responded to three burglaries, three vehicle thefts and three vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 4 to 10, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 50 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 40 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 57 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

3 Burglaries

Kīhei:

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8:59 a.m.: 200 block of Humupea Pl., Kīhei. Residential, forced entry.

Kula:

Thursday, Oct. 8, 11:14 a.m.: 1-100 ʻAlae Rd., Kula. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Mauna Loa:

Friday, Oct. 9, 8:58 a.m.: 40 Mauna Loa Rd., Mauna Loa at Molokaʻi Ranch. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

3 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Sunday Oct. 4, 2:26 p.m.: 1-100 School St., Kahului. Chrysler, blue.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10:38 a.m.: 700 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Jack In The Box. Nissan, blue.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 11:45 a.m.: 310 Hoʻokahi St., Wailuku at Saigon Palace. Toyota, maroon.

3 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāna:

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5:03 p.m.: 4200 block of Hāna Hwy., Hāna. Chevy, white.

Kahului:

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 4:51 a.m.: 777 Maui Veterans Hwy., Kahului at King’s Cathedral. Golf cart, white.

Wailuku: