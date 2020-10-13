Siren Tests on Maui, Oct. 15-16

October 13, 2020
The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, together with the Maui County Emergency Management Agency, will conduct siren testing at the following locations and times on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15 and 16, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Māʻalaea, Wailuku
Puaʻa Subdivision in Puʻunēnē
Kualano Subdivision in Pukalani
Wailua Valley in Haʻikū
Hāmoa Beach in East Maui
Puamana in Lahaina

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-seconds to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens.

These sirens are part of the State of Hawaiʻi’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and new sirens installed at various locations under this program statewide

The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawaiʻi’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during pending emergencies.

HI-EMA encourages the public to make use of other supplemental methods of warning including, but not limited to, signing up for the Maui County Emergency Alert system at https://www.mauicounty.gov/70/Emergency-Management-Agency and utilizing NOAA Weather Radio.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Maui Department of Emergency Management at (808) 270-7285.

