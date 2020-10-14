Two More Unclaimed Remains in Maui Forensic Facility

October 14, 2020, 11:18 AM HST · Updated October 14, 11:18 AM
Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department currently has two more unclaimed bodies at their forensic facility in Wailuku. Officials are requesting assistance from the public in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death occurred in late July 2020.  This is in addition to the  five unclaimed bodies police said were at the facility last month.

Unclaimed remains include the following:

Dawn Shishido, 54
Date of Death: July 20, 2020
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 135 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: No identifiable scars or tattoos present

Erick Weil, 61
Date of Death: July 30, 2020
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 246 pounds
Hair color: Brown/Gray
Eye color: Hazel
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: No identifiable scars or tattoos present

Maui police say if the bodies go unclaimed “in a reasonable amount of time,” they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 463-3833.

