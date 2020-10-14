The Maui Police Department currently has two more unclaimed bodies at their forensic facility in Wailuku. Officials are requesting assistance from the public in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death occurred in late July 2020. This is in addition to the five unclaimed bodies police said were at the facility last month.

Unclaimed remains include the following:

Dawn Shishido, 54

Date of Death: July 20, 2020

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 135 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: No identifiable scars or tattoos present

Erick Weil, 61

Date of Death: July 30, 2020

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 246 pounds

Hair color: Brown/Gray

Eye color: Hazel

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: No identifiable scars or tattoos present

Maui police say if the bodies go unclaimed “in a reasonable amount of time,” they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 463-3833.