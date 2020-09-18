The Maui Police Department currently has five unclaimed bodies at their forensic facility in Wailuku. Officials are requesting assistance from the public in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from February to August 2020.

Maui police say if the bodies go unclaimed “in a reasonable amount of time,” they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 463-3833.

Unclaimed remains include the following:

Christopher Flanagan, 52

Date of Death: Feb. 4, 2020

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 162 pounds

Hair color and length: bald with brown/gray 1 inch mustache.

Eye color: blue

Tattoos: Monochromatic figures on right side of neck, mid upper back, lateral right arm, left mid-line abdomen with associated text.

Scars: 2 inch linear scar on posterior left forearm, scattered irregular scars on bilateral anterior legs ranging up to 2 inches

Jeffery Martin, 57

Date of Death: May 13, 2020

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 108 pounds

Hair color and length: curly gray 3 inches, gray mustache quarter inch length, gray beard half inch length

Eye color: brown

Tattoos: Flowers and vines on the top of right hand

Scars: No discernible surgical scars

Shirley Sargent, 83

Date of Death: May 18, 2020

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 148 pounds

Hair color and length: gray, 2 inch in length

Eye color: indeterminate

Scars: 9 inch surgical scar in middle of chest

Patrick Wisley, 53

Date of Death: May 21, 2020

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 138 pounds

Hair color and length: brown/gray, 1 inch, brown/gray mustache 1 inch, brown/gray beard 3-4 inches

Eye color: blue

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: No identifiable scars or tattoos present

James Meehan, 60

Date of Death: Aug. 18, 2020

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 272 pounds

Hair color and length: brown/gray, 7 inches in length

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: No identifiable scars or tattoos present