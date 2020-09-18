Five Unclaimed Remains in Maui Forensic FacilitySeptember 18, 2020, 5:08 AM HST · Updated September 18, 8:12 AM 0 Comments
The Maui Police Department currently has five unclaimed bodies at their forensic facility in Wailuku. Officials are requesting assistance from the public in contacting family members of the deceased.
The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from February to August 2020.
Maui police say if the bodies go unclaimed “in a reasonable amount of time,” they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 463-3833.
Unclaimed remains include the following:
Christopher Flanagan, 52
Date of Death: Feb. 4, 2020
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 162 pounds
Hair color and length: bald with brown/gray 1 inch mustache.
Eye color: blue
Tattoos: Monochromatic figures on right side of neck, mid upper back, lateral right arm, left mid-line abdomen with associated text.
Scars: 2 inch linear scar on posterior left forearm, scattered irregular scars on bilateral anterior legs ranging up to 2 inches
Jeffery Martin, 57
Date of Death: May 13, 2020
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 108 pounds
Hair color and length: curly gray 3 inches, gray mustache quarter inch length, gray beard half inch length
Eye color: brown
Tattoos: Flowers and vines on the top of right hand
Scars: No discernible surgical scars
Shirley Sargent, 83
Date of Death: May 18, 2020
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 148 pounds
Hair color and length: gray, 2 inch in length
Eye color: indeterminate
Scars: 9 inch surgical scar in middle of chest
Patrick Wisley, 53
Date of Death: May 21, 2020
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 138 pounds
Hair color and length: brown/gray, 1 inch, brown/gray mustache 1 inch, brown/gray beard 3-4 inches
Eye color: blue
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: No identifiable scars or tattoos present
James Meehan, 60
Date of Death: Aug. 18, 2020
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 272 pounds
Hair color and length: brown/gray, 7 inches in length
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: No identifiable scars or tattoos present