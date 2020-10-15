Maui Traffic Signal Controller Operating System Upgrade Starts Monday, Oct. 19

October 15, 2020, 2:13 PM HST · Updated October 15, 2:13 PM
6 Comments
×

Puʻunēnē Aveune / Kūihelani Highway intersection. Photo credit: Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises the public that intermittent delays for traffic signal controller upgrades are possible at all signalized intersections on Maui starting on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

The upgrades to the traffic signal controller operating system will occur as follows:

  1. 8 p.m. to midnight, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, along Hāna and Haleakalā Highways
  2. 8 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, along Piʻilani and Maui Veterans Highways
  3. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 to 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, West Maui
  4. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 to 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Wailuku and Kahului

Traffic signals will be put into flashing mode for 5-10 minutes during the upgrade.  Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and treat the flashing traffic signal as a stop controlled intersection.

These improvements are aimed at enhancing traffic operations by ensuring the signals are running on the latest operating system.

