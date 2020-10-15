October 15, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 15, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 15, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov