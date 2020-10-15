There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

