Maui United Way has added Lisa Grove, a Lāna’i resident and active member of the Lāna’i community, to its board of directors.

Grove will help strengthen the organization’s partnership with Maui Nui. She is serving as Vice-Chair of the Hawaiian Islands Land Trust, working to create a hui of island farmers, and working with the school foundation she helped to establish.

Grove has been the lead strategist and pollster for political candidates, nonprofit organizations, labor unions and responsible corporations for more than 25 years. She has a reputation for providing rock-solid research and unique insight that provides a foundation for successful messaging, communications and outreach plans for her clients, according to Maui United Way’s news release.

Grove has worked with a diverse array of clients that include US Senators, Members of Congress, Governors, labor unions, national advocacy organizations and Hollywood celebrities.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Lisa and all of our board members and the expertise, passion and commitment they add to Maui United Way,” said Nicholas Winfrey, Maui United Way President and CPO. “Their pledge of ‘doing more good’ goes a long way and we’re excited to see how we can utilize our resources with both Lāna’i and Moloka‘i to accomplish more together.”

Grove said: “For years, I have witnessed the many important ways in which Maui United Way has been there for the people of Maui Nui. I’m excited to pitch in and help and am honored to serve on its Board.”

In June, Maui United Way selected Lana`i Kina`ole as one of its 39 partner agencies for its Community Impact Grant. Lana`i Kina`ole provides skilled nursing care for a home-bound or very ill individual that can alleviate lengthy hospitalizations. It allow clients to return to the comfort of their own homes and loved ones more expeditiously, which can also decrease the cost of healthcare for the individual and the overall health care system. With the limited amount of resources on Lana’i, this agency provides a vital service to the community.

Executive Director and Lead Nurse, Valerie Janikowski, said: “Lana`i Kina`ole provides Home Health to Lana`i residents with help of numerous partners and supporters, across the State of Hawaiʻi, including Maui United Way and their new board member Lisa Grove. We are so thankful and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with Maui United Way and our special friend and neighbor Lisa Grove.”

Makana Nunes, Maui United Way’s Community Impact Coordinator, added: “We are excited to partner with Lana’i Kina`ole and be a part of the incredible work they are doing for the people of Lāna’i . We are excited about bringing additional valuable resources to the beautiful island of Lāna’i.”