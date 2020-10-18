The Maui Nonprofit Directors Association recently held its Annual Meeting and Leadership Awards via Zoom, installing the association’s 2020-2021 officers and recognizing its supporters.

Judge Richard Bissen installed the newly elected officers: President- Cassandra Abdul, Vice President Nick Winfrey, Treasurer Sherri Dodson, Secretary Richard Carr, Immediate Past President Bevanne Bowers and at-large members Debbie Cabebe, Marshall Norman and Reverend Florentino Cordova.

The Maui County Fire and Safety and Police Departments received the Community Business Award for protecting life and property during the 2019 Wildfires. Due to their swift action and continued diligence, many businesses and nonprofits were spared loss. Maui Economic Opportunity nominated the two departments, stating: “Their response spared MEO potential damages and loss totaling approximately $6.9 million, impacting the more than 75 staff and 7,000 clients who rely on MEO Transportation.”

Judge Adrianne Heely was recognized as Humanitarian of the Year. The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui nominated Heely for the numerous hours she spends ensuring that children, parents and those suffering from addiction are treated with compassion, empathy and dignity. She offers alternative consequences for behavior and supports participation in empowerment programs, keeping families together. She also gives her time, talent and treasury to various nonprofits.

Bevanne Bowers, Executive Director of Maui Mediation Services, received the distinguished O’o Award as Maui County’s Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director. She was nominated by MSM board member JD Wyatt, who said: “Bevanne is a true leader in every sense. She motivates and inspires board, staff, mediators, agency partners and legislators, and focuses on agency impact and sustainability. She has expanded and elevated the agency’s services that are vital to the health of the community.”