October 19, 2020 Surf Forecast
North
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
