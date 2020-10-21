The State of Hawai‘i has added Diagnostic Laboratory Services to the list of eight other trusted testing partners for inter-county travel.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner. The test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure, and the traveler must receive a negative result to bypass the quarantine requirement.

Beginning today, inter-county travelers to Hawaiʻi County who follow these protocols will have two options to opt out of the 14-day mandatory quarantine. They can either take the test no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure, or they can elect to get a post-arrival test from a trusted partner. This would require the traveler to remain in quarantine until the negative test is reported and verified.

Travelers must register and upload their test results to their Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Those who do not choose to take a pre-travel test or who do not arrive with a negative test result from a trusted testing or travel partner will be subject to the existing 14-day quarantine. Travelers may seek an exemption from the county they are traveling to.

The nine trusted testing partners for inter-county travel are:

Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii – All lab tests require an order by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaiʻi. Appointment required. More information at clinicallabs.com.

CVS Health (Longs) – Appointments may be scheduled up to two days in the future at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Tests available for ages 12 and older. Pre-registration required. More information at cvs.com/selfpaytesting.

Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc. (DLS) – All COVID-19 testing at DLS currently requires a lab order and collection by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaii. More information at dlslab.com/covid-collection/.

Hawaiʻi Pacific Health – Testing available at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on O‘ahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kaua‘i in partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Appointments required at Kapi‘olani and must be scheduled online at clinicallabs.com/covid. No appointment necessary at Wilcox. More information at hawaiipacifichealth.org/covid19testing.

Kaiser Permanente (for members only) – Kaiser Permanente members may schedule a test online or contact the appointment call center or nurse advice line in their home region for scheduling instructions. Kaiser Permanente members returning home to Hawaiʻi may call the Away-from-Home Travel Line at 951-268-3900 for scheduling instructions. More information at kp.org/travel.

Minit Medical – Three clinics on Maui with drive-up testing available. Appointment required. More information at 808-667-6161 andMinitmed.com.

Urgent Care Hawaii – Tests available with online registration at ucarehi.com. Results emailed within 24 hours. Limited walk-ins can be accommodated. More information at 808-797-7980.

Vault Health – At-home FDA-authorized saliva tests with real-time audio-visual supervision. Tests available for ages five and older. Tests results mailed in 72 hours or less. More information at learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-Hawaii.

Walgreens – Testing available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. Tests available for ages five and older. All drive-thru testing locations operate outdoors, and patients do not leave their vehicles. Appointment required. Request the RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel or Rapid Point of Care (POC) test, which are both approved by the State of Hawaiʻi. More information at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Additional transpacific and inter-county trusted testing partners will not be added for a period of time. This will give the new Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program a stable platform to operate and time for the state to monitor performance and adjust the system, as needed.

In the future – trusted testing and travel partners added to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program will be uploaded to www.hawaiicovid19.com. The website also includes more information on inter-county pre-travel testing and the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program.