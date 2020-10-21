Hawaiian Airlines will reinstate its East Coast flying in December with twice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport; and three times-weekly service between HNL and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

At the same time, Hawaiian will resume daily nonstop service between HNL and Long Beach Airport, offering guests access to its entire 13-city US mainland network. The state of Hawai‘i last week began exempting travelers from its 14-day quarantine with proof of a negative COVID-19 state-approved test within 72 hours of the final leg of departure.

Hawaiian will also bring back nonstop flights between Kaua‘i’s Līhuʻe Airport and Los Angeles and Oakland, and between Maui’s Kahului Airport and San Diego and San Francisco, utilizing its narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft.

“We’re pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawai‘i, and we’re excited to once again offer our East Coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian is offering guests departing from any of its US mainland gateway cities a mail-in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) saliva test online through Vault Health. The test kit, which is available for travelers of all ages including children, will be express mailed overnight to guests who will self-collect their sample with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call. The kit is express shipped overnight to a lab, which will process and analyze the sample and provide travelers their results electronically within 24 hours of receiving the sample.

The carrier requires all guests to complete a health acknowledgement form during the check-in process indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will comply with the company’s updated mask policy for the entirety of their journey.

All travelers to Hawai‘i or flying between the islands must follow the state’s travel procedures and complete its online Safe Travels Hawai‘i form.