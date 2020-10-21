October 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 21, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 21, 5:01 AM
Photo: Asa Ellison

Special Weather Statement issued October 21 at 4:35AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

