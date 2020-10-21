Popular West Maui eatery, Star Noodle will reopen in early November at the spot previously occupied by its sister restaurant, Aloha Mixed Plate.

Star Noodle first opened its doors in February 2010 at 286 Kupuohi Street, off-the-beaten-path in the Lahaina Industrial Park. The Maui restaurant soon created a buzz with local residents and island guests, who flocked to sample its unique flavors and family-style dining.

Now with enhanced safety measures and distancing requirements, restaurant managers say the new ocean-front space at 1285 Front Street, will provide the open-air and increased capacity they need.

“The move to a completely open-air space made sense for us at this time. The move to a bigger restaurant gives us the opportunity to double our capacity while implementing social distancing protocols, which would not have been possible at our former, much smaller home,” said General Manager Nicky Boskoff.

“We have such a strong local following, and we are excited to give our kamaʻāina the opportunity to dine with us again without the significant wait times that we have experienced in recent years. All of our employees are trained in new sanitation guidelines, we are introducing online ordering for to-go food and we look forward to welcoming reservations and walk-ins to our new home while following strict COVID-19 safety measures,” said Boskoff.

The restaurant will continue to share its popular signature dishes under the guidance of Executive Chef duo Abby Ferrer and Ahren Uyeda, to include fresh noodles, sake cocktails and Asian-inspired share plates.

Chef Abby joined the Star Noodle ‘Ohana in 2017 having previously taught at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and worked as Sous Chef and Executive Sous for Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto in both his Miami and Wailea restaurants.

Star Noodle has received numerous awards with Chef Abby at the helm, including gold ‘Aipono Awards for “Maui’s Best Asian Cuisine” and “Maui’s Best Noodles in 2018, 2019 and 2020. USA Today also recently named Star Noodle in their Top 10 restaurants in the State of Hawai‘i.

Former Executive Sushi Chef at Three’s Bar and Grill, Executive Sous Chef at Morimoto Maui and Executive Chef at Miso Phat Sushi, Chef Ahren joins the new-look Star Noodle from the Aloha Mixed Plate team.

Star Noodle is part of the Nā Holaoha ‘Ekolu restaurant group that owns and operates Old Lahaina Lūʻau, Aloha Mixed Plate, Star Noodle, Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop and Hoaloha Bakeshop.