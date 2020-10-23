By Wendy Osher

The total COVID-19 case count on Lāna‘i is now 65 confirmed cases since Tuesday, following the return of additional results, according to an update provided by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Friday afternoon. That’s up from the 48 total reported earlier in the day.

Mayor Victorino is recommending a stay-at-home order and the closure of Lāna‘i to travel effective on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 12:01 a.m.

“Today’s numbers is what made my final decision to close Lāna‘i as best we can (on) Tuesday. We did send it down. They haven’t gotten back to us. I talked to the governor late this afternoon. He assured me he would look it over and get back to me over the weekend. I’m pretty certain that the closure of Lāna‘i and Lāna‘i only to travel will be issued for Tuesday,” said Mayor Victorino during an afternoon press briefing.

Mayor Victorino said the same restrictions on air travel will be extended to ferry travel.

“The county is restricting travel to and from the island to only essential work or medical purposes. All other travelers would be required to quarantine for 14 days. We also are requesting to the governor, the ability to make immediate changes to Maui County’s Public Health Emergency Rules without state approval in the future. This would allow for the county to make emergency decisions dealing with public health and safety issues on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i. This is important due to the limited medical resources and and facilities in our rural communities… and our need to respond immediately,” said Maui Managing Director Sandy Baz .

According to Baz, the Tuesday date allows for adequate lead time for visitors and residents to make arrangements to comply with the mandatory order, which also needs to be approved by the Governor.

“Visitors can use this weekend to return home, but will be screened at the airport and harbor. Travelers will be required to follow the state’s travel and testing protocols.

“We are recommending all residents and visitors who are able to immediately shelter-in-place at their home and place of lodging. Trips outside the home should only be for essential needs and everyone should be with a mask in public… it’s require.” said Baz.

Straub Clinic is now sending four staff members to Lāna‘i for additional testing support and is extending their hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hawai‘i National Guard is also sending members of their Medevac group to Lāna‘i for testing support, according to an update provided by Mayor Victorino, who visited the island on Friday morning.

The seven-day rolling average daily count for Maui Island is 0.2/100,000 per day, while the count for Lāna‘i is 232.4/100,000 per day. As for virus control, the test positivity rate is 2.0 percent for Maui County based on a seven-day rolling average.

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Old Dole Administration Building on Lāna‘i. Testing for this particular event is by appointment ONLY. To set up an appointment, call Lāna‘i Community Health Center at (808) 565-6919 or Straub Medical Center – Lāna‘i Clinic at (808) 565-6423.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.