Maui police responded to seven burglaries, three vehicle thefts and nine vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2020.

Burglaries increased 133 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts saw no percent change from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 200 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Monday, Oct. 12, 10:46 a.m.: 1500 block of Haʻikū Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, Oct. 16, 11:06 a.m.: 1500 block of Haʻikū Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:54 p.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Rd., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6:46 p.m.: 1000 block of Mole Pl., Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

Spreckelsville:

Sunday, Oct. 11, 10:32 a.m.: 500 block of Stable Rd., Spreckelsville. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Wailea:

Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:50 p.m.: 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea at Grand Wailea. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Friday, Oct. 16, 1:02 p.m.: 395 Waena St., Wailuku at Pāpōhaku Park. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

3 Vehicle Thefts

Kīhei:

Sunday Oct. 11, 8:22 a.m.: 2100 block of S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. Ford, tan.

Napili:

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 12:36 p.m.: 4400 block of Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Nāpili. Ford, silver.

Pāʻia:

Monday, Oct. 12, 6:02 p.m.: 68 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia at Pāʻia Shell. Toyota, red/grey.

9 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Monday, Oct. 12, 8:43 p.m.: 2100 block of Kauhikoa Rd., Haʻikū. Mazda, black.

Kahului:

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1:52 p.m.: 214 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Lowes. Ford, white.

Kaunakakai:

Friday, Oct. 16, 1:09 p.m.: 465 Kamehameha V Hwy., Kaunakakai at Kapaʻakea Cemetery. Toyota, black.

Lahaina:

Friday, Oct. 16, 4:08 p.m.: 100 block of Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina. Mazda, red.

Napili:

Saturday, Oct. 17, 8:30 a.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili. Honda, red/white.

Saturday, Oct. 17, 11:20 a.m.: 4200 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili. Ford, tan.

Wailea:

Monday, Oct. 12, 2:19 p.m.: 900 block of Kupulau Dr., Wailea. Yamaha, black/white.

Wailuku: