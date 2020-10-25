October 25, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 25, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 25, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov