High Surf Advisory issued October 25 at 4:53AM HST until October 26 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Looking Ahead