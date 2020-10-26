The Surfing Goat Dairy in Kula will reopen thanks to a successful “GOat Fund Me” campaign in which 50 of its 100 goats, including Chili Chicken, Maybelline and Edelweiss, were adopted.

The dairy on Omaopio Road will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 am to 4 pm.

“We are so happy now and are making plans for the upcoming kidding season and the soon coming Christmas time,” Surfing Goat Diary owners Thomas and Eva Kafsack said in a letter to Maui Now.

The dairy, which closed months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was hit hard financially like many other small businesses on Maui.

But three weeks into the fundraising campaign, the dairy was able to raise $50,000 with 43 people paying $1,000 per goat (some people adopted two goats). The five-year adoptions help pay for feed and irrigation for the pastures. Some of the adoptions were by the employees and owners at Castaway Cafe and Pukalani Superrette in Maui.

The raised funds allow the dairy to increase the hours of several employees and hire two new people.

“With this money we will make it at least until the end of January,” the Kafsacks said. “December is usually our best month of the year with lots of online orders so we will survive this year and will go into 2021 optimistic.”

Last week, the first 16 donors received their adoption certificate with a photo of their adopted goat and a little surprise ( a 12-piece box of our famous goat cheese truffles). The people who adopt goats also receive either four of the dairy’s award winning cheeses or four Casual Tour tickets every six months.

“It was so sweet of them to adopt a goat that we returned a tiny bit of that sweetness,” the Kafsacks said.