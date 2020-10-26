October 26, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 26, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 26, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
:
South Side
:
North Shore
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Central Maui
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Upcountry
Overnight: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.
Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lanai City
Overnight: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
