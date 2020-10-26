There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

:

SPONSORED VIDEO

South Side

:

North Shore

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Central Maui

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Overnight: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead