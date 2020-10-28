+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Manoli’s Pizza Company on Maui welcomes back kamaʻāina and visitors on Nov. 3, 2020. The restaurant overlooks the Wailea Blue Golf Course, offering al-fresco dining.

“It feels good to finally bring back our employees who have been waiting to return to work,” said Aaron Placourakis, owner of Manoli’s Pizza Company. “We have been working nonstop updating and reconfiguring our open-air restaurant to provide the safest and cleanest environment for both our employees and guests.”

According to Placourakis, Manoli’s is putting into effect new operating procedures outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Changes include digital menus via QR codes, 50% reduction in seating capacity, face coverings for employees at all times and for non-seated guests, tables six-feet apart, frequent sanitation of spaces and temperature checks.

“Manoli’s is a staple in the South Maui scene for both kamaʻāina and visitors. We have a lot of locals who come here regularly to unwind after a long day of work who enjoy talking story with our visitors. The casual and family-friendly environment with great food makes it an ideal place to relax. We are excited to welcome everyone back,” said Placourakis.

The eatery will be open daily for dine-in and takeout from 3 to 9 p.m. with happy hours from 3 to 5 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m.

Manoli’s Pizza Company is in Wailea Village at 100 Wailea Ike Drive.