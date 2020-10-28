+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

So far, an estimated 87% of the island population on Lānaʻi has been tested with 2,747 tests administered since an outbreak was first reported early last week. That brings the island’s positivity rate to 3.13 percent.

Over the last seven days, the average rolling rate has been slightly higher at 4.66 percent.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he does not anticipate a further surge following mitigation efforts.

“I’m very confident in keeping it under control. I think the community realizes the importance of working together and having respect for each other. We have the National Guard as well as the Department of Health on the ground meeting with the various groups,” said Mayor Victorino.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“I think we’ve gotten the brunt of it and hopefully over the next week we’ll see a steady decline and leveling off… where the positivity rate will be dropping,” said Mayor Victorino during an afternoon press briefing on Tuesday.

The state Department of Health reported nine cases on Tuesday for a total COVID-19 case count of 87 positive individuals on the island.

“I’ve gotten six that were related directly to the drive through surge testing. The other three are cases that were taken before and after by the public health groups on Lānaʻi,” said Mayor Victorino.

Additional testing is set for Wednesday, from 8:30a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Lānaʻi Community Hospital; and mass testing will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday behind the Lānaʻi administration building. Appointments are encouraged. Individuals interested in setting up an appointment can call Straub at 565-6423 or Lānaʻi Community Health Center, 565-6919.

The County of Maui is encouraging everyone who hasn’t been tested to do so, and for more children to be tested as well.

According to DOH, the Lānaʻi outbreak was driven by a couple of large social gatherings. County officials say this shows how quickly this virus can spread and the collective effect when no masking or physical distancing is practiced at large gatherings.