Mayor Michael Victorino recently announced the launch of a free COVID-19 community testing program sponsored by the County of Maui and administered by Minit Medical.

Residents do not need insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Minit Medical is administering the testing at community sites in West Maui, South Maui and Central Maui. Community testing drives in other locations will be announced in the future.

All participants must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. If you have any problem pre-registering or need information, please call 808-667-6161 ext. 7.

“The County is offering these tests completely free to keep our community safe and healthy,” Mayor Victorino said. “You don’t need to have any symptoms, and it’s a very quick and easy testing program that we encourage everyone to participate in.”

NOTE: The free testing at the community testing sites do not qualify for the State Pre-Travel Testing Program.

Pre-register at one of the following locations (more dates may become available later):

Lahaina/West Maui: 305 Keawe Street (temporary site located in parking lot) Open Mondays and Thursdays for November from 8 am – 4 pm

Open Mondays and Thursdays for November from 8 am – 4 pm Kihei/Wailea: 1280 South Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware) Open Tuesdays and Fridays for October and November from 8 am – 4 pm

Open Tuesdays and Fridays for October and November from 8 am – 4 pm Kahului – 348 Lehuakona Street (behind Maui Marketplace) Open Wednesdays and Saturdays for November from 8 am – 4 pm

NOTE : Please do not enter the Minit Medical Urgent Care clinics for the free community testing. You must pre-register and go to one of the drive-up test sites.

For more information and frequently asked questions about the free community testing program, visit www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.